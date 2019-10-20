Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots reportedly are looking to make a deal.

Shocking, we know.

The receiver-starved Patriots have called the Denver Broncos about a possible trade for wideout Emmanuel Sanders, according to CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar. New England also kicked the tires on a deal for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu during the offseason, but it’s unclear whether they remain interested.

“There’s two names I think that Patriots fans should really pay attention to, and that is Emmanuel Sanders and Mohamed Sanu,” Lazar reported Friday. “The Patriots have called Denver on Emmanuel Sanders. They called them a few weeks ago. Denver said, ‘We’re not there yet, we’re not going to tear the whole thing down quiet yet. So, call us back closer to the deadline and we’ll see where we’re at, record-wise.’ ”

Lazar added: “In the offseason, Mohamed Sanu was almost a Patriot. The Patriots had a deal in place for Mohamed Sanu. Atlanta backed out at the last second. … They wanted Mohamed Sanu at one point in time.

Shared some thoughts on the wide receiver market for the #Patriots: they’ve called on both Sanders and Sanu. Also keep an eye on #Bengals WR Alex Erickson. https://t.co/R2vvcAcWd4 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 18, 2019

Of course, either Sanders or Sanu would be significant adds for the Patriots.

Sanu, 30, has 32 catches for 310 yards and one touchdown this season for the 1-5 Falcons, while the 32-year-old Sanders has caught 30 balls for 367 yards and two scores for the 2-5 Broncos.

The Patriots will face the Jets in New York on Monday night. The NFL trade deadline is Oct. 29.

