On the same day the Patriots cut practice squad kicker Younghoe Koo, New England reportedly worked out four free-agent kickers and a punter.

The Patriots worked out kickers Nick Folk, Greg Joseph, Austin MacGinnis and Giorgio Tavecchio and punter Austin Rehkow, the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson reported Tuesday. The Patriots’ current kicker, Mike Nugent, is 2-of-3 on field goals and 8-of-9 on extra points so far this season.

Nugent is filling in for Stephen Gostkowski, who was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury.

The Patriots selected punter Jake Bailey in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has seemed to have some issues as a holder on field goals and extra points this season. Bailey has taken over kickoff duties from Gostkowski.

It’s likely the Patriots only worked out Rehkow as an emergency option. It’s possible the Patriots could look to move on to Folk, Joseph, MacGinnis or Tavecchio if Nugent begins to struggle.

