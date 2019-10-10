Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Despite not being available for Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants, Phillip Dorsett reportedly won’t miss much time with his hamstring injury.

The New England Patriots are hopeful Dorsett, who injured the hamstring during last week’s win over Washington Redskins, only will sit out one game, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Of course, anything is subject to change with injuries, especially those to hamstrings.

Here’s Howe’s report:

There’s some early optimism Phillip Dorsett’s hamstring injury will only keep him out for tonight’s game, per source. Obviously can’t predict what will happen the next 11 days, but the optimism speaks to the potential for a quick recovery. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 10, 2019

Dorsett’s ailment leaves the Patriots with a thin receiving corps for their Week 6 game against the New York Giants. Rookie wideouts Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski likely will see increased workloads in Dorsett’s stead.

Julian Edelman (chest) and Josh Gordon (knee, hand) both were questionable during the week, but both are expected to suit up Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images