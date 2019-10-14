Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been quite a week for veteran tight end Ben Watson.

Last Monday, the New England Patriots elected not to activate Watson from the exempt list as he came off of a four-game suspension and instead released him. He’s re-signing with the Patriots a week later, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said last week the Patriots didn’t have a roster spot for Watson. They’ll likely create one now by placing fullback Jakob Johnson on injured reserve.

Patriots tight ends have struggled to open up space in the outside running game this season. Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse also have combined for just 169 yards on nine catches with a touchdown in six games. LaCosse has dealt with ankle and knee injuries and didn’t finish the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the New York Giants.

Quarterback Tom Brady expressed his disappointment Watson was released last week.

Perhaps Watson can be more effective than Izzo and LaCosse at catching passes, opening up holes in the running game and staying healthy. The 38-year-old tight end saw starting reps throughout much of the summer.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images