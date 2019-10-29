Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Well, that didn’t take long.

The New England Patriots signed free-agent kicker Nick Folk, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The Patriots cut kicker Mike Nugent earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Folk is the third kicker the Patriots will trot out this season. Stephen Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury prior to Week 5.

Folk, 34, has kicked for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his 11-year NFL career. He hasn’t kicked in the NFL since 2017, but he did spend time with the AAF’s Arizona Hotshots this summer. He went 12-of-16 on field goals in the AAF. All of his misses came on kicks over 40 yards, though he did hit a 55-yarder.

Folk was named to the Pro Bowl in 2007, his rookie year.