The New England Patriots reportedly are bringing back a familiar face.

The Patriots are re-signing quarterback Cody Kessler, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The Patriots never filled the roster spot left empty when they traded defensive end Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Patriots initially signed Kessler in late September. They cut him Oct. 15, but he stayed in the New England area, per Rapoport.

The Patriots now have three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. Kessler joins starter Tom Brady and rookie Jarrett Stidham.

The Patriots now will have to make another roster move to activate wide receiver N’Keal Harry off of injured reserve if they want the 2019 first-round pick to play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in the first game he’s eligible to return.

