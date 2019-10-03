Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots kicker tryouts continued Thursday with two notable contestants visiting Gillette Stadium.

In their ongoing effort to identify a replacement for Stephen Gostkowski, who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Patriots brought Younghoe Koo and Josh Gable in for workouts, according to multiple reports Thursday morning.

Koo, who was born in South Korea, made the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 but lasted just four games after missing three of his first six field-goal attempts. He hasn’t kicked in the NFL since, last playing for the Atlanta Legends in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.

The 25-year-old Koo went 14-for-14 on field-goal attempts in the AAF but did not attempt a kick longer than 40 yards. He one of the many kickers to try out for the Chicago Bears this past offseason, but he was not offered a contract.

Gable has even less NFL experience. A former professional soccer player in Italy and Belgium, he’s kicked for the Nebraska Danger, Iowa Barnstormers and Tuscon Sugar Skulls of the Indoor Football League, participated in the Your Call Football experiment and played in The Spring League but never has been signed to an NFL roster. He also did not play football in college.

Gable, who previously tried out for the Patriots in 2017, is best known for the trick kicks he’s posted on YouTube.

Participants in Wednesday’s kicker tryouts included Kai Forbath, Mike Nugent, Elliott Fry, Blair Walsh and Matthew Wright, according to multiple reports.

The Patriots will visit the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images