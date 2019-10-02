Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This surely won’t become sports-talk radio fodder.

The New England Patriots are working out kickers Wednesday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported.

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski has missed 4-of-15 extra-point attempts this season. He’s 7-of-8 on field goals with his only miss coming from 48 yards. Gostkowski is working with a new holder, punter Jake Bailey, this season. Gostkowski missed six extra points on 146 attempts from 2016 to 2018. He hit 84.4 percent of field goals in 2016 and 2018. He made 92.5 percent of field goals in 2017.

Reiss reported the workouts are “consistent with their due-diligence approach at all positions to keep emergency lists updated.”

The Patriots re-signed Gostkowski to a two-year, $8.5 million contract this offseason after the kicker hit unrestricted free agency. Since he’s a vested veteran, Gostkowski’s salary is guaranteed for the 2019 season. Even if he didn’t pursue termination pay, Gostkowski’s release only would create $550,000 in salary cap space.

The Patriots are best off riding it out with Gostkowski unless things get really bad with the 35-year-old kicker.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images