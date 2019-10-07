Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ben Roethlisberger has a bone to pick with the NFL.

The Steelers quarterback, who’s sidelined for the season after undergoing elbow surgery, reportedly was fined $5,000 for a “uniform violation” when he was spotted wearing an Apple Watch on the sidelines of Pittsburgh’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, according to ESPN.

Well, the fine isn’t sitting too well with Roethlisberger, who ESPN reports is “livid” with the ruling, even though the NFL rules state one can’t wear a device that “transmits messaging.” The 37-year-old plans to appeal the fine as he didn’t realize he was wearing it during the game, per ESPN.

Pittsburgh’s Week 4 27-3 statement win over the Bengals was Big Ben’s first game back on the sidelines since undergoing his surgery. And now he has to (literally) pay for it.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images