The Trent Williams holdout appears to be over.

The seven-time Pro Bowler reportedly rejoined the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, minutes after the NFL trade deadline ended, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Williams began his holdout in June, despite being signed through the 2020 season.

The Redskins “emphatically insisted” the tackle would not be traded from Washington, and reportedly reached out to the 31-year-old every week since the season began.

It’s unclear whether Williams will play in Washington’s Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Redskins sit at 1-7 on the season, with their lone victory coming against the winless Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images