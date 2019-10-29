Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Is there a chance Le’Veon Bell won’t even make it through one full season in the Meadowlands?

The Jets, who signed Bell to a reported four-year, $52 million free-agent deal in the offseason, reportedly are “amenable” to dealing the star running back ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Bell, obviously, still is one of the league’s top backs, but a blockbuster trade would allow New York to free up quite a bit of cap space.

It’s unclear whether there’s actually any sort of momentum surrounding a potential Bell deal, but two teams reportedly have quickly emerged as the strongest suitors for the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

“From my understanding, talking to sources, Jets aren’t shopping LeVeon Bell as much as teams are calling them,” The Athletic’s Connor Hughes tweeted Tuesday. “They heard fire sale, and phoned Douglas to see price. Is there a price? Yes. It’s high. Chiefs & Texans most interested. Chiefs have more to possibly get it done.”

Both the Chiefs and Texans could use an upgrade at RB. The Chiefs, who currently feature a backfield tandem of Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy, currently rank 27th in the league in rushing yards per game. Kansas City normally wouldn’t have to worry a ton about its running-back situation, but Patrick Mahomes’ injury has thrown somewhat of a wrench in Kansas City’s offensive gameplan. Houston actually has received more than expected from its backs after Lamar Miller suffered a torn ACL in the preseason, but the Texans could view Bell as the player they need to be on par with the New England Patriots in the AFC.

Speaking of the Patriots, some football fans are growing worried Bell will end up with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images