It’s tough to imagine Tom Brady playing in another uniform, but it could become reality over the offseason.

Brady, for the first time in his 20-year NFL career, is playing on an expiring contract and will be eligible to hit free agency next March. The future Hall of Fame quarterback, obviously, could sign a new deal with the Patriots or elect to retire, but suiting up for another team in 2020 at the very least is a possibility. In fact, it might be a more likely scenario than Brady returning to New England.

So, if Brady were to play for a team other than the Patriots next season, who might it be? CBS’ Jason La Canfora provided some intriguing information on the topic Sunday.

“While Tom Brady’s future became a major topic of conversation around the NFL this week, the future Hall of Fame quarterback is focused solely on trying to win a record seventh Lombardi Trophy in New England,” La Canfora wrote. “However, should he look to play elsewhere in 2020, several sources who know him well believe there would be one team to clearly watch: the Los Angeles Chargers.

“… The Chargers would have a unique appeal to Brady on multiple levels, the sources said, while it’s also something the league would covet given the Chargers’ current struggles to sell PSLs and sponsorships at the glistening new stadium they will share with the Rams in Inglewood beginning next fall.”

As weird as it would be to see Tom Brady playing for a new team, it almost would be equally strange to see Philip Rivers take snaps for a franchise other than the Chargers. But Rivers, like Brady, is an impending free agent. Rivers probably has a few good years left in him, but the Bolts never have been able to get over the hump with him under center. L.A., which has no shortage of high-end talent despite its underwhelming record, could view Brady as just the man to lift the organization to its first ever Super Bowl championship.

La Canfora isn’t the only one keeping an eye out for Brady’s potential interest in the Chargers either. Max Kellerman would’ve liked to see a midseason blockbuster trade in which Brady and Rivers switch teams.

