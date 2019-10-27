Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If the Patriots really want Tyler Eifert, it appears they’ll have to pay a significant price.

New England reportedly has shown interest in the Cincinnati Bengals tight end — among other notable players — ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. However, despite the Bengals being 0-7, the team’s front office has remained adamant that it is not looking to deal away quality players.

That said, Eifert is perhaps the only notable Bengal who has a chance to be traded before Tuesday’s deadline, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. And teams hoping to acquire the oft-injured tight end would need to part with a relatively high draft pick.

From Rapoport’s column published Sunday morning:

“The Bengals have told anyone who would listen they don’t plan on doing any deals. As Duke Tobin will offer teams, they aren’t in the business of sending away good players. The only one it seems who has a chance at being traded is tight end Tyler Eifert, for whom Cincy would ask for a third-rounder. That seems quite rich, though perhaps there is some wiggle room there.”

As Rapoport said, a third-round pick for someone with Eifert’s injury history feels steep.

Then again, New England traded a second-round pick for good-not-great receiver Mohamed Sanu, so perhaps Bill Belichick is willing to do whatever it takes in his pursuit of a seventh Lombardi Trophy for the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images