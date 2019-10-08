Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just two undefeated teams remain in the NFL, and one faces a much stiffer test than the other.

Through five weeks of action, the 5-0 New England Patriots and 4-0 San Francisco 49ers are the two teams yet to suffer a loss. The oddsmakers appear well under the impression that’ll remain the case for the Patriots in Week 6, as they take on the New York Giants as whopping 17-point home betting favorites. San Fran, meanwhile, travels to Los Angeles, where they’ll be a four-point underdog against the 3-2 Rams.

On the complete other end of the spectrum, two of the NFL’s winless teams, the Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins, will face off in South Beach on Sunday, with the Redskins entering the tilt as 3.5-point favorites.

Here are the betting lines for Week 6, per Bovada via Odds Shark:

Giants at Patriots -17

Panthers at Buccaneers +2

Texans at Chiefs -5

Eagles at Vikings -3

Bengals at Ravens -11

Seahawks at Browns -2

Saints and Jaguars -1

Redskins at Dolphins +3.5

Falcons at Cardinals +1.5

49ers at Rams -4

Titans at Broncos -2.5

Cowboys at Jets +8.5

Steelers at Chargers -6.5

Lions at Packers -4.5

Week 6 will kick off Thursday with the Patriots hosting the Giants.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images