Just two NFL teams remain undefeated through six weeks, and it doesn’t look like a loss is in line for either side just yet.

The New England Patriots currently sit at 6-0, most recently beating the New York Giants in Week 6. New England now will take on New York’s other team, the Jets, on Monday Night Football as 10-point road favorites to conclude Week 7. Following a victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers will be 10-point road favorites when they take on the lowly Washington Redskins.

One other line of note is the Buffalo Bills as whopping 16.5-point favorites against the winless Miami Dolphins.

Here are the betting lines for Week 7, per Bovada via Odds Shark:

Chiefs at Broncos +4

Raiders at Packers -6.5

49ers at Redskins +10

Cardinals at Giants -3

Texans at Colts -1

Vikings at Lions -1

Jaguars at Bengals +3

Dolphins at Bills -16.5

Rams at Falcons +3

Chargers at Titans -2

Ravens at Seahawks -3.5

Saints at Bears -3

Eagles at Cowboys -3

Patriots at Jets +10

Week 7 will kick off Thursday with the Broncos hosting the Chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images