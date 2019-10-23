Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There are some lopsided games to bet on in Week 8.

Just two teams remain undefeated through seven weeks of NFL action, but there are a number of really good and really bad teams remaining, some of which will face off against each other this week.

Of note in Week 8 is the Minnesota Vikings as 16.5-point favorites against the Washington Redskins, while both the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots are favored by 13.5-points against the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, respectively. The Pittsburgh Steelers also are double-digit favorites at 14.5 when they host the Miami Dolphins.

Here are the betting lines for Week 8, via Odds Shark:

Redskins at Vikings -16.5

Chargers at Bears -4

Cardinals at Saints -8.5

Buccaneers at Titans -2.5

Seahawks at Falcons +3.5

Eagles at Bills -2

Giants at Lions -7

Jets at Jaguars -6

Bengals at Rams -13.5

Broncos at Colts -6

Panthers at 49ers -6

Raiders at Texans -7

Browns at Patriots -13.5

Packers at Chiefs +5.5

Dolphins at Steelers -14.5



Week 8 will kick off Thursday with the Vikings hosting the Redskins.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images