There are some lopsided games to bet on in Week 8.
Just two teams remain undefeated through seven weeks of NFL action, but there are a number of really good and really bad teams remaining, some of which will face off against each other this week.
Of note in Week 8 is the Minnesota Vikings as 16.5-point favorites against the Washington Redskins, while both the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots are favored by 13.5-points against the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, respectively. The Pittsburgh Steelers also are double-digit favorites at 14.5 when they host the Miami Dolphins.
Here are the betting lines for Week 8, via Odds Shark:
Redskins at Vikings -16.5
Chargers at Bears -4
Cardinals at Saints -8.5
Buccaneers at Titans -2.5
Seahawks at Falcons +3.5
Eagles at Bills -2
Giants at Lions -7
Jets at Jaguars -6
Bengals at Rams -13.5
Broncos at Colts -6
Panthers at 49ers -6
Raiders at Texans -7
Browns at Patriots -13.5
Packers at Chiefs +5.5
Dolphins at Steelers -14.5
Week 8 will kick off Thursday with the Vikings hosting the Redskins.
