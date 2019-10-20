Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The San Francisco 49ers continue to keep the good times rolling.

A 9-0 win against the one-win Washington Redskins certainly wasn’t the prettiest result in the world, but given the weather and conditions at FedEx Field, it’s a win nonetheless. More so, it was another dominant defensive outing for the Niners, who have allowed just 10 points over their last three games.

San Francisco has been unrelenting on defense, and a big part of that has been rookie defensive end Nick Bosa.

Bosa certainly made an impact against the Cleveland Browns, sticking it to Baker Mayfield in the process, and the younger Bosa brother extracted his will again to close things out in Washington. The rookie got into the backfield to sack Case Keenum to end the game, and celebrated in style.

Not a bad way to celebrate the team’s first 6-0 start since 1990.

The @49ers are 6-0 for the first time since 1990. Joe Montana was NFL MVP that season. San Francisco has held its opponent to under 180 yards in three straight games, the longest streak since the 2011 Texans. pic.twitter.com/Psw6tQAKXu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 20, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images