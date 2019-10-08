Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nick Bosa isn’t a noted trash talker around the NFL, but he just couldn’t help himself Monday night.

The undefeated San Francisco 49ers handed the Cleveland Browns a 31-3 thumping on “Monday Night Football”, stifling Cleveland signal-caller Baker Mayfield in the process. That came after Mayfield snubbed Richard Sherman in the pregame handshake following the coin toss, a “bush league” move that drew the ire of the Niners quarterback.

Following the game, Bosa was asked for a specific example of a chirp he sent Mayfield’s way during the game, and it didn’t disappoint.

"Baker … Baker … Come on, pick it up. We want a challenge." Nick Bosa says he brought out the trash talk just for Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/XG6bqcKQVi — ESPN (@espn) October 8, 2019

Bosa also followed up the win by mocking Mayfield’s signature flag plant, so it’s clear the rookie enjoyed himself Monday night — and deservedly so.

