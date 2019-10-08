Nick Bosa isn’t a noted trash talker around the NFL, but he just couldn’t help himself Monday night.
The undefeated San Francisco 49ers handed the Cleveland Browns a 31-3 thumping on “Monday Night Football”, stifling Cleveland signal-caller Baker Mayfield in the process. That came after Mayfield snubbed Richard Sherman in the pregame handshake following the coin toss, a “bush league” move that drew the ire of the Niners quarterback.
Following the game, Bosa was asked for a specific example of a chirp he sent Mayfield’s way during the game, and it didn’t disappoint.
Bosa also followed up the win by mocking Mayfield’s signature flag plant, so it’s clear the rookie enjoyed himself Monday night — and deservedly so.
