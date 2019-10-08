Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Nick Wright is going to praise the Patriots, you better believe it will be followed by some criticism.

The FOX Sports 1 talking head lauded New England’s defense and special teams through the first five weeks of the season Monday during “First Take.” His positive thoughts, though, were met with what he thought needs work.

“Through five weeks, the Patriots have 11 interceptions and zero pass touchdowns allowed,” Wright said. “The Patriots defense and special teams have scored three touchdowns, their defense has allowed two touchdowns. The defense is exceptional.”

But…

“It is hard to separate their 5-0 start form their level of competition,” he added. “… Their opponents are combined 5-18. It’s worse than that. They’ve dominated four games. Those four games against Pittsburgh, Miami, the Jets and Washington, those teams are a combined 1-17. They’ve been pushed in one game. That was the the 4-1 team, the Buffalo Bills, because that team had a defense that could really create pressure on (Tom) Brady.

“… I think they’re gonna be the one-seed. I think they are gonna win 13 or or 14 games. But I think Brady is in a position he’s not used to being in, which is he cannot rely on his offensive line to hold up for even three seconds. You can see it and he is having as quick of a trigger as anyone in football. and it’s led to some bad mistakes.”

"Through 5 weeks, the Patriots have 11 INTs and 0 pass TDs allowed. The Patriots defense and special teams have scored 3 TDs, their defense has allowed 2 TDs. The defense is exceptional." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/Z9d8uRI2N2 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 7, 2019

Sure, the Pats O-line hasn’t been perfect, but the Patriots still are finding ways to win and remain undefeated heading into Week 6 of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images