Two prestigious schools are set for battle inside “The Big House” on Saturday evening.
Eighth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to Ann Arbor, Mich. to take on the 19th-ranked Michigan Wolverines. The Fighting Irish currently sit at 5-1 on the season, with their last game coming two weeks ago when they squeezed out a 30-27 win over USC.
The Wolverines, on the other hand, are coming off a seven-point loss to Penn State last week, continuing their rather upsetting season so far.
Michigan will look to upset the Fighting Irish and crush their chances of seeing the College Football Playoffs again this season.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Notre Dame-Michigan game.
When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live stream: ABC Go | WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports