October was a month to remember for Boston sports teams, despite the Red Sox not playing a single game.

Yes, the Red Sox officially lost the right to call themselves defending World Series champions Wednesday night, but the Celtics ensured October was a banner month for the commonwealth’s other three teams. In fact, between the Celtics, Bruins and the New England Patriots, Boston sports fans will struggle to remember a single loss from the past 31 days.

Check out this tweet from Boston Sports Info:

Patriots-Bruins-Celtics

In October Overall – (16-2-2, .850)

Home – (9-0-1, .950) Results – last game to first

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

L

W

W

L, OT

L, SO

W

W

W

L

W

W

W

W It's been a struggle, but we survived details pic.twitter.com/70XqfZfvYm — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) October 31, 2019

Yeah, tough times in New England.

The Celtics will return to action Friday night against the New York Knicks, whereas the Bruins will look to continue their hot start Saturday night when they host the Ottawa Senators. Of course, the undefeated Patriots will visit the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images