FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady was the one walking away with a gift Sunday after the New England Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns 27-13 at Gillette Stadium.

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gave the Patriots QB a pair of goat hair cleats Sunday after New England’s win. You can see a picture of the footwear here, via ESPN.

Brady presented Jets wide receiver Demaryius Thomas with a gift before the Patriots’ win over New York last week.

Brady stayed after the Patriots’ Week 8 win for a long chat with Beckham in the halls of Gillette Stadium. Brady’s son, Ben, was by his father’s side for the conversation. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and former New England running back Kevin Faulk also joined in at the end.

Gilmore covered Beckham on Sunday, limiting the receiver to five catches on seven targets for 52 yards. Beckham and Faulk both played for LSU.

This comes the same week Beckham said it was his dream to play with Brady. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, and Beckham’s Browns are now 2-5.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images