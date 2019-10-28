Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick did more than just just amass his eighth win of the season Sunday night in the Patriots’ 27-13 victory over the Browns at Gillette Stadium.

The New England head coach picked up win No. 300, becoming just the third coach in NFL history to accomplish the feat. Belichick joins Don Shula (347) and George Halas (324) and Odell Beckham Jr., who was limited to just five catches Sunday, took notice.

The Browns wide receiver was hopeful to not be the team to give Belichick the W, but it didn’t quite work out the way he hoped in the end. Regardless, Beckham had nothing but high praise for the 25-year coach.

“I saw that and I didn’t want him to have his 300th on us,” Beckham said after the game. “But he did have it. He’s a phenomenal coach. I was looking at Don Shula, I don’t know how many wins he has, and I’m thinking, ‘is Belichick trying to surpass that?’ And I just didn’t want to give him the 300th win today. But he went out and got it. He’s a phenomenal coach. You could argue he’s the best ever.”

Of course, Belichick would need to stick around a bit longer should he have the all-time record in mind. And while that still is a ways off, New England can help get its coach win 301 next week against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images