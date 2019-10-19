The onside kick is one of the most difficult plays to convert in all of sports, but Ohio University may have found the best solution.
Facing Kent State on Saturday afternoon, the Bobcats pulled a play out from head coach Frank Solich’s bag of tricks with just 13 seconds remaining in the first half. Punter Michael Farkas was set to kick off, but took a rather unorthodox approach in trying to get his team the ball back. And it worked.
Take a look:
The surprise onside kick always is an entertaining move. The way Farkas was able to successfully pull it off using the opponent’s head was far more impressive and creative.
In the world where the NFL’s onside kick has become almost impossible to accomplish, it is fair to think a kicker will try and pull this off in the future. Well done.
