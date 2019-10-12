A battle in the Big 12 is brewing as two Top-25 teams are set to clash in Austin, Texas, on Saturday.
The 11th-ranked Texas Longhorns welcome the sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the “Red River Shootout”. The Longhorns hope to protect their house and move to 5-1 on the season, as they come off a hard-fought, 42-31 win over West Virginia last week.
Jalen Hurts is looking to keep his Sooners in the hunt during his Heisman-caliber season as OU faces its toughest test to date. The Sooners currently sit at 5-0 following a dominant win over Kansas in Week 6.
Here’s how to watch Oklahoma-Texas:
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, at noon ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images