The UFC returns to Boston for a jampacked card this Friday night at TD Garden and that means it’s a homecoming for UFC president Dana White.

The New England native stopped by the NESN studios on Thursday and spoke with Michaela Vernava to preview the upcoming card featuring five New England-based fighters and give an update on Conor McGregor.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Dana White speaks to Michaela Vernava at NESN.