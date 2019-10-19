Two of the top teams in the nation will go head-to-head this Saturday afternoon in Seattle.
The 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks head to Husky Stadium to take on the 25th-ranked Washington Huskies. The Ducks have won five straight since their season-opening loss to the Auburn Tigers, going 5-1 so far this season. They also are coming off a huge win over Colorado. The Huskies have suffered two tough losses this season to unranked California and Stanford, leaving them at 5-2 and on the brink of losing their top 25 rank.
Led by star quarterback Justin Herbert, Oregon will look to continue their streak this Saturday against Jacob Eason’s Huskies.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Oregon-Washington game.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live stream: ABC Go | WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports