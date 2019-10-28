Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrice Bergeron has gotten off to a great offensive start to the 2019-20 campaign.

The Boston Bruins center found the back of the net for the third time this season and the first time since Oct. 17 in the second period of Sunday’s contest between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers to get the B’s on the board.

Bergeron eventually would ring the horn again in the third period for the fourth time this season. For more on Bergeron’s big night against the Rangers, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

