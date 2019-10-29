Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrice Bergeron was red-hot Sunday night.

The Boston Bruins center recorded his fifth career hat trick en route to a 7-4 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Bergeron enters Tuesday night’s contest against the San Jose Sharks currently third on the team in points with 11 (five goals, six assists).

For more on the 34-year-old’s hot start and big performance against the Rangers, check out the “180 Moment of the Week” clip above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images