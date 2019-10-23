Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Although Patrice Bergeron’s seven-game point streak was snapped Tuesday night, the center still impacted the Boston Bruins’ win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Bergeron entered Tuesday’s contest against the Maple Leafs after recording a point in seven of the team’s first eight games, including two goals and six assists, but was unable to etch his name on the score sheet against Toronto. The 34-year-old finished Boston’s 4-2 win plus-one on the night as the team bounced back after dropping two-straight in overtime or shootouts.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images