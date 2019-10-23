What are the Kansas City Chiefs doing?
Patrick Mahomes, less than a week removed from dislocating his kneecap against the Denver Broncos, returned to practice Wednesday for the Kansas City Chiefs, per multiple reports. The star quarterback has yet to be ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, though he still is expected to miss a few games.
No, you aren’t seeing things.
What could go wrong?
Conventional wisdom says to bar the most transcendent talent the NFL has seen in decades from stepping foot on a football field for at least a few weeks after dislocating his knee cap. Honestly, you could make the case that the Chiefs should shut down Mahomes until next season — he’s that important.
Alas, the Chiefs seem willing to take a monumental risk with the most important player in franchise history. The lengths teams will go to keep up with the New England Patriots.
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images