What are the Kansas City Chiefs doing?

Patrick Mahomes, less than a week removed from dislocating his kneecap against the Denver Broncos, returned to practice Wednesday for the Kansas City Chiefs, per multiple reports. The star quarterback has yet to be ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, though he still is expected to miss a few games.

No, you aren’t seeing things.

Less than one week after he dislocated his kneecap, Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes is back at today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2019

The #Chiefs are risking a really serious injury to Mahomes if they play him so soon. It can't possibly be worth it. Rest him a few weeks. https://t.co/6VpO6jpnUN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 23, 2019

Pat Mahomes will practice today. Not sure how much he will do. Matt Moore will get most of snaps — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) October 23, 2019

This will be very light. But still, another sign that Patrick Mahomes' MRI came out as good as it possibly could have. https://t.co/mfR04DszN7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2019

What could go wrong?

Conventional wisdom says to bar the most transcendent talent the NFL has seen in decades from stepping foot on a football field for at least a few weeks after dislocating his knee cap. Honestly, you could make the case that the Chiefs should shut down Mahomes until next season — he’s that important.

Alas, the Chiefs seem willing to take a monumental risk with the most important player in franchise history. The lengths teams will go to keep up with the New England Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images