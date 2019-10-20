Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Advice of the day: Don’t move when your knee pops out of place.

(Seems obvious, we know, but stick with us.)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss between three and five weeks after suffering a dislocated kneecap Thursday night against the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. In fact, Mahomes may beat the timeline, according to Adam Schefter.

However, Mahomes could have been looking at a more significant injury, and thus a more extended absence had he not remained nearly motionless on the field.

Check out this update from Rapoport:

From @NFLGameDay: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is out 3-5 weeks, either back in Week 11 or after the bye in Week 13. Two key points: He avoided major injury by not moving on the field and surgery wasn't discussed at all during the week. pic.twitter.com/tbW7zAXDvc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2019

The fact Mahomes avoided a more major injury is great news for him, the Chiefs and the rest of the NFL. He is the most transcendent talent the league has seen in years, as well as the player most capable of dethroning the New England Patriots in the AFC.

By the way, the Patriots and Chiefs will meet in Week 14 at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images