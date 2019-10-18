Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL right now (thanks almost entirely to their high-powered offense), but things could go off the rails without Patrick Mahomes.

KC’s star signal-caller left Thursday’s victory over the Denver Broncos in the second quarter with what ESPN’s Stephania Bell (and multiple other reports) described as a right patellar, or kneecap, dislocation. The plan was for Mahomes to undergo an MRI, which will reveal how significant the injury is.

Late Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared, citing a source, what the “best case” scenario is for Mahomes, as well as the worst.

Chiefs will be awaiting MRI results on Patrick Mahomes’ right knee Friday, but one league source said that “if there’s no damage, the best case would be around three weeks.” But that’s best case. Worst is downright dreary for the Chiefs, their fans and the league as a whole. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2019

Over the next three weeks, the Chiefs are set to take on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans. They will then have one more game after that before reaching the bye week.

Presumably, Matt Moore will take over under center for Kansas City, but it will need to find another quarterback since it only was rostering two.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images