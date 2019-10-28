Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are perfect halfway through the 2019 season.

After defeating the Cleveland Browns 27-13 Sunday, New England improved its record to 8-0 on the season and are just the third Patriots to reach the threshold (2007, 2015).

The Patriots face a tough schedule to start the back half of the season beginning in Week 9 when they travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. They follow up with a Week 10 bye week, but then have to square up with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans in consecutive weeks.

