Let’s be real: It was no sure thing Danny Shelton would be back with the New England Patriots this season.

Acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2018 season, Shelton had an up and down campaign with the Pats before hitting free agency. At times he showed promise, but not enough to keep him from being healthy scratched a few times during the season.

After sitting unsigned for a little bit, Shelton eventually rejoined the Patriots and since has enjoyed a breakout season, becoming an integral part of New England’s defensive line, primarily as a run-stuffer.

On Wednesday morning, Shelton took to Instagram to post a message about overcoming adversity.

Wrote Shelton in the caption: “Adversity Made Me The Man I Am Today. Every Injury, Every Challenge, Every Loss, Becomes Fuel That Keeps Me Motivated. I’m Determined To Be The Best Me!

#OvercomeAdversity #DeterminedToBeTheBestMe #NFLYear5 #GotMyFamilyToFeed #ThePatriotWay”

You can view the post here.

Shelton and the Patriots are set to take on the Jets this Monday at MetLife Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images