Jaylen Brown hosted his first annual Community Gala at Encore Boston Harbor on Saturday night, and the Boston Celtics wing received a tremendous turnout.

Of course, a host of his teammates were in attendance, but Devin and Jason McCourty of the New England Patriots also stopped by to show their support. Other Patriots at the event included Duron Harmon and Deatrich Wise Jr.

The @McCourtyTwins are here supporting Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/pFl40PJ1D2 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 20, 2019

Here’s a list of some of the attendees, per The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang:

Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter, Vincent Poirier, Daniel Theis, Semi Ojeleye, Brad Wanamaker, Javonte Green, Steve Pagliuca, Jerome Allen, Jamie Young and Donnie Wahlberg.

The Celtics tip off their regular-season schedule Wednesday night in Philadelphia against the 76ers.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images