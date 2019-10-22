Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There really is no way to be nice about the New York Jets’ performance on Monday, so the New York tabloids didn’t even bother trying.

The Jets got absolutely crushed by the New England Patriots at home and in primetime, falling 33-0. At no point did the game look competitive, and it was so bad that Gang Green signal-caller Sam Darnold said he was “seeing ghosts,” a comment that amused the Patriots defense.

The back pages of New York’s tabloids seldom hold back after a poor performance, and such was the case Tuesday morning.

Ghastly, indeed.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images