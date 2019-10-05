Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Over the course of their dynasty, the New England Patriots have been on both the winning and losing end of some memorable games.

So when the NFL completed its list of the 100 best games of all time, it was a little shocking where some contests were, or weren’t, ranked.

Here’s the top 10, as well as other Patriots games that landed in the collection of 100.

Here is the NFL100's Top 100 Games in league history, plus where some other Patriots games ranked. This list is so biased toward older games that it's not even worth debating. pic.twitter.com/Ftz390I3G0 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 5, 2019

Maybe the most egregious ranking here is Super Bowl LI at No. 9. That, of course, was the Patriots’ 28-3 comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, which New England ultimately won in overtime. To put it in ninth place is pretty wild, especially considering some of the eight in front of it. Even keeping the focus on the Patriots, if you really wanted to you maybe could argue the Super Bowl LI victory was more impressive than Super Bowl XLIX.

These lists always are flawed and up for debate, but this top 10 might be in a class of its own.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images