Patriots fans might want to temper their hopes as they pertain to Stefon Diggs.
The Foxboro Faithful recently has kept its eyes on Diggs, who didn’t hide his frustration as the Vikings dealt with early-season offensive struggles. Diggs at one point appeared to hint at a trade desire, and speculation grew with each passing remark and some Instagram activity.
Unfortunately for Pats fans hoping to see a blockbuster, Diggs and Kirk Cousins couldn’t have been more on the same page Sunday afternoon. The star wideout hauled in seven catches for 167 yards with three touchdowns in Minnesota’s convincing win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Patriots Nation’s Twitter reaction to Diggs’ monster performance was to be expected.
Luckily for the Patriots and their fans, pass-catching help soon could be on the way even without a trade. Rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who currently is on injured reserve, is eligible to practice this week and could make his debut Nov. 3.
Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images