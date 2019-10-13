Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Patriots fans might want to temper their hopes as they pertain to Stefon Diggs.

The Foxboro Faithful recently has kept its eyes on Diggs, who didn’t hide his frustration as the Vikings dealt with early-season offensive struggles. Diggs at one point appeared to hint at a trade desire, and speculation grew with each passing remark and some Instagram activity.

Unfortunately for Pats fans hoping to see a blockbuster, Diggs and Kirk Cousins couldn’t have been more on the same page Sunday afternoon. The star wideout hauled in seven catches for 167 yards with three touchdowns in Minnesota’s convincing win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patriots Nation’s Twitter reaction to Diggs’ monster performance was to be expected.

In other NFL news I assume Diggs is no longer on the trading block sorry Patriots, but hey we have a 2 game lead over KC for that #1 seed. — Mike H. (@xmike89) October 13, 2019

I guess Diggs won’t come to the #Patriots after all — On To Seven (@NKealTheGOAT) October 13, 2019

We ain’t getting Diggs — Patriots(6-0)➡️Super Bowl 54🏝 (@PatsSBLIV) October 13, 2019

I don't think the Vikings are trading Diggs anymore. The dream is dead. — Patriots 19-0 (@Shockwave195) October 13, 2019

It appears diggs will not be a patriot — house stark (@dmoney_808) October 13, 2019

Luckily for the Patriots and their fans, pass-catching help soon could be on the way even without a trade. Rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who currently is on injured reserve, is eligible to practice this week and could make his debut Nov. 3.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images