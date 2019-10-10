Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Thursday night might force Patriots fans to revisit some bad memories.

The Patriots are set to host the New York Giants, who, of course, are responsible for two of Tom Brady’s three Super Bowl losses. It’s safe to say one of those defeats on the championship stage stung more for New England and its fans, as the franchise’s dreams of a perfect season were vanquished by New York in Super Bowl XLII.

Super Bowl quips and anecdotes likely will be shared throughout broadcasts of the Week 6 clash, and ESPN’s “SportsCenter” got the ball rolling on Twitter well before kickoff at Gillette Stadium. To say the Patriots weren’t fond of the tweet would be a pretty sizable understatement.

I’m reporting this. — Mike Slonina (@Slo_24) October 10, 2019

pls delete this thx — mike murphy (@mikemurphy_4) October 10, 2019

alright chill bro pic.twitter.com/3VBt3uTiae — Ayman Baydoun (@ayman_baydoun_) October 10, 2019

Still too soon — Mr. Bulldops (@mc_shay) October 10, 2019

Thursday’s game won’t at all help the Foxboro Faithful alleviate the pain felt from the pair of Super Bowl losses to New York. Still, the Patriots should have no trouble improving to 6-0 on the season against a Giants squad that will be limping into one of the toughest places to play in all of football.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images