FOXBORO, Mass. — Jerod Mayo retired just four years ago, and he’s one year removed from a brief career in media, but he’s already being mentioned as a future head coach to watch.

Mayo, 33, is a first-year Patriots inside linebackers coach, though he also carries around a play sheet on the sideline and seems to at least share the duties of relaying plays to the defense with secondary and safeties coach Steve Belichick.

Mayo and Patriots special teams and wide receivers coach Joe Judge both were listed by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero as up-and-coming future head-coaching candidates.

“Someone sent it to me,” Mayo acknowledged Monday. “I would be lying if I said I never wanted to be a head coach. I know it’s a long way away. Just trying to learn as much as I can from Coach (Bill) Belichick and the rest of the staff. I try to pick the offensive coaches’ minds, as well. I’m trying to just get this all-encompassing view of the game. It’s been great. The good thing about being here in New England whether as a player or a coach is it’s all about football and nothing else. It’s been good.”

Pelissero wrote “just don’t be shocked if somebody requests an interview” with Mayo this offseason, so maybe it’s not that far away. The Patriots have had a difficult time keeping assistant coaches in recent years. Former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and ex-linebackers coach Brian Flores are now head coaches with the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins, respectively.

Flores brought Chad O’Shea, Jerry Schuplinski and Josh Boyer with him to Miami. Defensive line coach Brendan Daly also left for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Much was made of that turnover on the coaching staff this offseason, but the Patriots are 8-0 and have the best defense in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images