The New England Patriots are heading into their matchup with the Cleveland Browns focused on the task at hand.

Browns wide out Jarvis Landry initially guaranteed a win before pulling back on his comments, but Terrence Brooks and Kyle Van Noy didn’t bat an eye. As is the case with most Patriots teams, they’re just trying to do their job.

To hear what Brooks and Van Noy said, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.