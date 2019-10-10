Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — After looking at the New York Giants’ inactive list Thursday night, no one is going to feel bad for the New England Patriots and their injury situation.

The Giants will be without starting running back Saquon Barkley, backup running back Wayne Gallman, wide receiver Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram.

Here’s the Patriots’ inactive list:

WR Phillip Dorsett (hamstring)

RB Damien Harris

RB Rex Burkhead (foot)

CB Joejuan Williams

QB Cody Kessler

DT Byron Cowart

OT Korey Cunningham

— Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski will back up Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon at wide receiver. The Patriots likely will play fewer three-receiver sets without Dorsett. Expect fullback Jakob Johnson and tight ends Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse to play significant snaps.

— The Patriots also won’t use their two-running back “pony” set as frequently with Burkhead out. Running back Sony Michel could receive more pass-catching opportunities, however. Harris being inactive is a bit of a surprise with Burkhead sidelined. Harris still hasn’t played a single snap as a rookie despite being active for one game. Brandon Bolden will be New England’s No. 3 running back behind Michel and James White.

— Williams, Kessler, Cowart and Cunningham aren’t surprises. Williams was active last week, however.

— Safeties Patrick Chung and Nate Ebner return after missing last week’s game against the Washington Redskins.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images