EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New England Patriots will be without a starting safety Monday night when they take on the New York Jets.
Strong safety Patrick Chung is among the Patriots’ seven inactive players. Here’s the full list:
S Patrick Chung (chest/heel)
WR Josh Gordon (knee/ankle)
TE Ryan Izzo (concussion)
TE Matt LaCosse (knee)
RB Rex Burkhead (foot)
DE Michael Bennett (suspension)
OT Korey Cunningham (healthy)
— Safety Duron Harmon likely will start for Chung. Safety Terrence Brooks and cornerbacks JC Jackson and Jonathan Jones also could take on bigger roles.
— Wide receivers Phillip Dorsett and Gunner Olszewski both were dealing with injuries but are active. They join Julian Edelman and Jakobi Meyers on the receiver depth chart.
— Tight ends Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson will make their Patriots season debuts after joining the team — or re-joining in Watson’s case — this week.
— Rookie Damien Harris is active for just his second NFL game. He didn’t play a snap in his first.
— Rookie defensive end Byron Cowart takes Bennett’s spot on the active roster.
— The Patriots will dress Marshall Newhouse, Joe Thuney, Ted Karras, Shaq Mason, Marcus Cannon, James Ferentz and Jermaine Eluemunor on the offensive line.
