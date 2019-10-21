Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New England Patriots will be without a starting safety Monday night when they take on the New York Jets.

Strong safety Patrick Chung is among the Patriots’ seven inactive players. Here’s the full list:

S Patrick Chung (chest/heel)

WR Josh Gordon (knee/ankle)

TE Ryan Izzo (concussion)

TE Matt LaCosse (knee)

RB Rex Burkhead (foot)

DE Michael Bennett (suspension)

OT Korey Cunningham (healthy)

— Safety Duron Harmon likely will start for Chung. Safety Terrence Brooks and cornerbacks JC Jackson and Jonathan Jones also could take on bigger roles.

— Wide receivers Phillip Dorsett and Gunner Olszewski both were dealing with injuries but are active. They join Julian Edelman and Jakobi Meyers on the receiver depth chart.

— Tight ends Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson will make their Patriots season debuts after joining the team — or re-joining in Watson’s case — this week.

— Rookie Damien Harris is active for just his second NFL game. He didn’t play a snap in his first.

— Rookie defensive end Byron Cowart takes Bennett’s spot on the active roster.

— The Patriots will dress Marshall Newhouse, Joe Thuney, Ted Karras, Shaq Mason, Marcus Cannon, James Ferentz and Jermaine Eluemunor on the offensive line.

