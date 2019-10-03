The New England Patriots now have four fully healthy wide receivers on their 53-man roster.
Receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski, who was limited with a hamstring injury Wednesday, was a full go Thursday. He was removed from the Patriots’ injury report.
Here’s the full injury list:
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Rex Burkhead, Foot
S Patrick Chung, Heel
S Nate Ebner, Groin
WR Julian Edelman, Chest
WR Josh Gordon, Knee
LB Dont’a Hightower, Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
DE Michael Bennett, Shoulder
Chung and Gordon were new to the injury report this week. With Edelman and Gordon banged up, Olszewski, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and special-teams captain Matthew Slater are the only fully healthy wideouts.
Gordon and Edelman both are expected to play Sunday against the Washington Redskins.
