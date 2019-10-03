Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots now have four fully healthy wide receivers on their 53-man roster.

Receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski, who was limited with a hamstring injury Wednesday, was a full go Thursday. He was removed from the Patriots’ injury report.

Here’s the full injury list:

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Rex Burkhead, Foot

S Patrick Chung, Heel

S Nate Ebner, Groin

WR Julian Edelman, Chest

WR Josh Gordon, Knee

LB Dont’a Hightower, Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION

DE Michael Bennett, Shoulder

Chung and Gordon were new to the injury report this week. With Edelman and Gordon banged up, Olszewski, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and special-teams captain Matthew Slater are the only fully healthy wideouts.

Gordon and Edelman both are expected to play Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images