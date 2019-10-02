Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Injuries are beginning to take their toll on the New England Patriots’ receiving corps.

Three of the Patriots’ five receivers were listed on Wednesday’s injury report, including one new addition: Josh Gordon.

Gordon, who battled through back and finger injuries during New England’s Week 3 win over the New York Jets, now is dealing with a knee issue that limited him in practice Wednesday. He caught three passes on seven targets for 43 yards in Sunday’s victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Wideouts Julian Edelman (chest) and Gunner Olszewski (hamstring) also were limited in practice.

Safety Patrick Chung was another new addition to the injury report. He was limited with a heel injury.

Here is the full report:

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Rex Burkhead, Foot

S Patrick Chung, Heel

S Nate Ebner, Groin

WR Julian Edelman, Chest

WR Josh Gordon, Knee

LB Dont’a Hightower, Shoulder

WR Gunner Olszewski, Hamstring

FULL PARTICIPATION

DE Michael Bennett, Shoulder

The Patriots are preparing to visit the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images