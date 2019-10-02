Injuries are beginning to take their toll on the New England Patriots’ receiving corps.
Three of the Patriots’ five receivers were listed on Wednesday’s injury report, including one new addition: Josh Gordon.
Gordon, who battled through back and finger injuries during New England’s Week 3 win over the New York Jets, now is dealing with a knee issue that limited him in practice Wednesday. He caught three passes on seven targets for 43 yards in Sunday’s victory over the Buffalo Bills.
Wideouts Julian Edelman (chest) and Gunner Olszewski (hamstring) also were limited in practice.
Safety Patrick Chung was another new addition to the injury report. He was limited with a heel injury.
Here is the full report:
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Rex Burkhead, Foot
S Patrick Chung, Heel
S Nate Ebner, Groin
WR Julian Edelman, Chest
WR Josh Gordon, Knee
LB Dont’a Hightower, Shoulder
WR Gunner Olszewski, Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
DE Michael Bennett, Shoulder
The Patriots are preparing to visit the Washington Redskins on Sunday.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images