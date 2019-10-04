Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In a positive development for the New England Patriots’ receiving corps, Josh Gordon was removed from the team’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Washington Redskins.

Gordon was limited in practice with a knee injury Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant Friday. Defensive end Michael Bennett also was removed from the injury report after fully participating in all three practices.

Receiver Julian Edelman, meanwhile, remained limited with the chest injury that knocked him out of the Patriots’ Week 3 win over the New York Jets. He’s one of five Patriots players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

QUESTIONABLE FOR NEW ENGLAND

RB Rex Burkhead, Foot (limited participant Friday)

S Patrick Chung, Heel (LP)

S Nate Ebner, Groin (LP)

WR Julian Edelman, Chest (LP)

LB Dont’a Hightower. Shoulder (LP)

The Redskins, who are seeking their first win of the season, ruled out four players and listed four more as questionable, including quarterback Case Keenum. Colt McCoy will start behind center for Washington, head coach Jay Gruden announced Friday.

OUT FOR WASHINGTON

TE Vernon Davis, Concussion (did not practice Friday)

LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, Hamstring (DNP)

TE Jordan Reed, Concussion (DNP)

G Brandon Scherff, Ankle (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

QB Case Keenum, Foot (LP)

WR Terry McLaurin, Hamstring (LP)

CB Josh Norman, Knee (FP)

C Chase Roullier (LP)

