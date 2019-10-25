Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots received positive injury news Thursday when starting right guard Shaq Mason participated in practice in a limited capacity.

Mason didn’t practice in Wednesday’s walkthrough because of an ankle injury. It’s a good sign he was back to practice Thursday.

If Mason can’t play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, then either Jermaine Eluemunor or James Ferentz would emerge as a starter. If it’s Eluemunor, he likely would just slide into Mason’s spot at right guard. If it’s Ferentz, then he likely would play center with Ted Karras moving to right guard.

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is now fully healthy after being limited with a hamstring injury Wednesday.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE Ryan Izzo (concussion)

TE Matt LaCosse (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Rex Burkhead (foot)

S Patrick Chung (heel/chest)

WR Julian Edelman (chest)

G Shaq Mason (ankle)

WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle/hamstring)

