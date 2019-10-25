Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots will be without two of their four tight ends again this Sunday as they host the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium.

The team officially ruled Matt LaCosse (knee) and Ryan Izzo (concussions) out Friday with injuries. Both players also missed last week’s win over the New York Jets and did not practice this week, though Izzo was present at all three practice sessions.

Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson will be New England’s tight ends against the Browns.

Five players are listed as questionable for New England: wide receivers Julian Edelman (chest) and Gunner Olszewski (ankle/hamstring), running back Rex Burkhead (foot), safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest) and guard Shaq Mason (ankle). All five were limited in practice Friday.

Burkhead has sat out the Patriots’ last three games. Chung has missed two of the last three. Edelman, Olszewski and Mason have played in all seven.

If Mason, New England’s starting right guard, cannot play Sunday, the Patriots likely would insert Jermaine Eluemunor into the starting lineup. They also could shift center Ted Karras to guard and play James Ferentz in his place.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images