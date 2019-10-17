Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are preparing for a “Monday Night Football” matchup with the New York Jets, but Josh Gordon has his eyes set on a separate matchup as well.

The Houston Astros take on the New York Yankees in Game 4 Thursday night at Yankee Stadium, and Gordon made his allegiance very clear following New England’s latest practice.

Gordon was wearing an Astros hat in the Patriots locker room Thursday and told ESPN’s Mike Reiss that he “likes their chances in the ALCS.”

Josh Gordon donning a Houston Astros cap in the locker room today. He says he likes their chances in the ALCS. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 17, 2019

Gordon did not participate in Thursday’s practice and likely will not be available when the Patriots take on the Jets due to a knee injury.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images